Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TYRA. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TYRA opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.58. Tyra Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $891.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. On average, analysts predict that Tyra Biosciences will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at $8,559,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,416,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180,155 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 51.4% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 515,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 70.1% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,661,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,444,000 after buying an additional 1,921,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 18.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 899,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,757,000 after buying an additional 140,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

See Also

