WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.45

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.45 and traded as high as $52.16. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $52.12, with a volume of 164,594 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

