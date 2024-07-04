Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.12

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.12 and traded as high as $41.76. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 21,109,495 shares trading hands.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 18.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,130,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,070,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835,066 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,800,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 167.2% in the 4th quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 10,842,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784,428 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,680,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 686.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,207,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,220,000 after buying an additional 3,672,795 shares during the period.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

