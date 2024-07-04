Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.60

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.60 and traded as high as $29.87. Willdan Group shares last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 47,873 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Willdan Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $405.89 million, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $122.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Willdan Group news, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $235,177.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,249,195.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,347 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $235,177.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 413,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,249,195.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total value of $2,702,593.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,641,258 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,103 shares of company stock worth $8,476,659. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willdan Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 164,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Articles

