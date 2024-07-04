Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.05

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.05 and traded as high as $6.35. Aegon shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 1,112,747 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AEG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Aegon Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 79.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aegon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

