Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.97

Shares of Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.97 and traded as high as $2.97. Diana Shipping shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 171,601 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Diana Shipping Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $54.38 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diana Shipping Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.24%. Diana Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.36%.

Institutional Trading of Diana Shipping

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 679,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,343 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Diana Shipping by 8.3% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 119,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 256,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax.

