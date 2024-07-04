Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.86

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $8.53. Apartment Investment and Management shares last traded at $8.27, with a volume of 391,243 shares changing hands.
Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 2.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.37.
Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.85 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 86.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management
About Apartment Investment and Management
Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.
