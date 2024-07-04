Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.96 and last traded at $75.96. Approximately 18,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $75.58.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.55.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Core Bond ETF

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auour Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 1,751.4% in the first quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 51,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 48,339 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $660,000.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

