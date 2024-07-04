Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.96 and last traded at $75.96. Approximately 18,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $75.58.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.55.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.
The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.
