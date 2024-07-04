ATS (TSE:ATS) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$43.50 and last traded at C$43.59. 163,710 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 219,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$68.00 price target (down from C$73.00) on shares of ATS in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Cormark decreased their price objective on ATS from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$61.29.

ATS Trading Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.30. The stock has a market cap of C$4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.45.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$791.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$721.72 million. ATS had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.39%. Research analysts predict that ATS Co. will post 2.2395626 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATS

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

