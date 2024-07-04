American Oncology Network (NASDAQ:AONC) Stock Price Up 15.5%

American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.34. 51,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 83,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

American Oncology Network Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54.

Institutional Trading of American Oncology Network

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Oncology Network stock. Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Oncology Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:AONC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 37,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

American Oncology Network Company Profile

American Oncology Network, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oncology services in the United States. The company provides various services to patients, including laboratory services for routine and specialized testing; in-house professional and technical pathology services with complete, accurate and timely pathology reports; in-house specialty pharmacy services with patient education, financial assistance, and 24/7 patient assistance; and care management support services including nutrition guidance.

