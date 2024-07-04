Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO) Trading 2.3% Higher

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.47. 36,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 221,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Eightco (NASDAQ:OCTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eightco had a negative net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 916.25%. The business had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter.

Eightco Holdings Inc provides inventory management and corrugated custom packaging solutions in North America and Europe. It manufactures and sells custom packaging solutions for a various product; and provides and resells bitcoin mining equipment and co-location services. The company was formerly known as Cryptyde, Inc and changed its name to Eightco Holdings Inc in April 2023.

