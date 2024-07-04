Fuyao Glass Industry Group (OTCMKTS:FYGGY) Trading Up 6.6%

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FYGGY – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Trading Up 6.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.0322 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Company Profile

Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of safety glass solutions and automotive accessories for various transportation vehicles in China and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services automotive grade float glass, automotive glass, locomotive glass, luggage racks, and vehicle window trims, as well as offers relevant services.

