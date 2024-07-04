Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.62. Approximately 12,960 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 10,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Stock Up 3.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of -1.84.

About Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (COPJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Sprott Junior Copper Miners index. The fund seeks to track an index of small copper miners around the globe, primarily those with revenues tied to the mining, development and production of copper. Securities are selected using a fundamental, proprietary methodology and weighted by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.