VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFSWW) Trading Down 10.6%

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFSWW – Get Free Report) shares fell 10.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 42,217 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 27,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

VinFast Auto Trading Down 10.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

