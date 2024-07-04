Nagarro (OTCMKTS:NGRRF) Trading 3.5% Higher

Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $85.88 and last traded at $85.88. 674 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 197% from the average session volume of 227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.95.

Nagarro Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.49.

About Nagarro

(Get Free Report)

Nagarro SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital product engineering and technology solutions in North America, Central Europe, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides accelerated quality and test engineering; API and integration; application managed services; artificial intelligence, data and analytics; cloud, CRM, DevOps; digital experiences, insights, and ventures; ECM and portals; enterprise agile; enterprise architecture consulting; finops; identity and access management; innovation; low code; mobility solutions; products, resilience, and site reliability engineering; technical communications; and training services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nagarro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nagarro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.