MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF) Stock Price Down 15%

MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.74. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.92.

MedPeer,Inc offers services for doctors and pharmacists in Japan. The company develops various medical sites, such as MedPeer, a knowledge management tool where physician members can obtain various information centered on the collective knowledge of physicians; Yakubato, a medical institution based pharmacy reservation service; kakari, a family pharmacy support service; first call, a cloud-based health management service; Tonoel, a web service that allows health insurance union representatives, business office representatives, and industrial health staff to carry out tasks related to specific health guidance; kakari for Clinic, a family clinic support service; MedPeer Career, a physician career change/part-time job information site; Yakumed, a community site for pharmacists; Yakuchie for career and skill development of pharmacists; and Clinic Support, a physician practice and management support service.

