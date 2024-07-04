ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the May 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IMOS opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $957.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.09. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $169.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.858 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People's Republic of China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

