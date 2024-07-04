Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Short Interest Update

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,100 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 310,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Fusion Fuel Green has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.29.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

