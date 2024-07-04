Short Interest in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Rises By 9.2%

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the May 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at ICC

In other news, CEO Arron K. Sutherland acquired 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $110,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $110,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Arron K. Sutherland acquired 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $110,942.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at $110,808.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael R. Smith acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.30 per share, with a total value of $78,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ICC alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ICC stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co owned approximately 0.08% of ICC at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

ICC Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICCH opened at $22.65 on Thursday. ICC has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. The firm has a market cap of $71.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.32.

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ICC had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter.

ICC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. It offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Wisconsin.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.