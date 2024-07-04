Short Interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Declines By 7.3%

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the May 31st total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Integrated Media Technology Stock Performance
Shares of IMTE stock opened at $1.82 on Thursday. Integrated Media Technology has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.37.
Integrated Media Technology Company Profile
