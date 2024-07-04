Short Interest in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Decreases By 5.9%

Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Intrusion Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ INTZ opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.54. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.40) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intrusion will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other news, CEO Anthony Scott purchased 585,748 shares of Intrusion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $995,771.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 638,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,077.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

