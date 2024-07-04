IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM) Short Interest Up 5.1% in June

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,300 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the May 31st total of 156,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ICCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on IceCure Medical from $1.90 to $2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

IceCure Medical stock opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15. IceCure Medical has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.57.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 101.66% and a negative net margin of 444.30%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IceCure Medical will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

