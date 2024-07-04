Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Short Interest Up 6.6% in June

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMPGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the May 31st total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Immutep Stock Performance

Shares of Immutep stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. Immutep has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Immutep in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Immutep from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immutep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immutep by 9.4% in the first quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 48,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Immutep by 269.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Immutep by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Immutep by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing novel LAG-3 Immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company is involved in advancing therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), a cell surface molecule that plays a vital role in regulating the immune system.

