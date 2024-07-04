Short Interest in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Increases By 6.3%

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,890,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the May 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 747,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial started coverage on Innodata in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

Innodata Stock Down 1.1 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Innodata during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,142,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 359.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 110,978 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Innodata by 128.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 77,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innodata in the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ INOD opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. Innodata has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $430.72 million, a P/E ratio of 249.67 and a beta of 2.33.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 2.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innodata will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

Featured Stories

