Executive Network Partnering (NYSE:ENPC) Trading 2.2% Higher

Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 229,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 245,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.
Executive Network Partnering Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26.
Executive Network Partnering Company Profile
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
