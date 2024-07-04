Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Short Interest Down 5.7% in June

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Iveda Solutions Stock Performance

IVDA opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. Iveda Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Iveda Solutions had a negative net margin of 81.78% and a negative return on equity of 61.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

