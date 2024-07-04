Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Mitsubishi Co. (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.78 and last traded at $20.78. 5,756 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 42,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Mitsubishi Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.30.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

Featured Articles

