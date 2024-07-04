Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.75. Approximately 1,185 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.97.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF stock. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (BATS:FPRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Fidelity Real Estate Investment ETF (FPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global real estate companies. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FPRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

