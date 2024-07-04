KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Trading Down 0%

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.19 and last traded at $29.25. Approximately 36,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 127,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.37 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $266.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of -0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF stock. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report) by 339.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC owned 0.19% of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

