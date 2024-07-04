Oppenheimer Lowers Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) to Market Perform

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

RNAC has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance

RNAC opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cartesian Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,105,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

