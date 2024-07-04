Reviewing Slam (SLAM) and The Competition

Slam (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Slam to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Slam and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Slam alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Slam N/A $4.59 million 101.09 Slam Competitors $2.60 billion -$289.90 million 9.55

Slam’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Slam. Slam is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slam 0 0 0 0 N/A Slam Competitors 125 279 451 17 2.41

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Slam and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 38.70%. Given Slam’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Slam has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Slam shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Slam shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Slam and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slam N/A -11.70% 2.36% Slam Competitors -488.40% -75.93% -6.69%

Risk & Volatility

Slam has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slam’s competitors have a beta of -14.80, indicating that their average share price is 1,580% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Slam beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Slam

(Get Free Report)

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.