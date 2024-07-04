Reviewing GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) & AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Free Report) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
37.7% of AdTheorent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of AdTheorent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of GDS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for AdTheorent and GDS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AdTheorent
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2.25
|GDS
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2.50
Profitability
This table compares AdTheorent and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AdTheorent
|-2.67%
|0.77%
|0.64%
|GDS
|-41.33%
|-8.70%
|-2.35%
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares AdTheorent and GDS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AdTheorent
|$170.81 million
|1.72
|$10,000.00
|($0.06)
|-53.32
|GDS
|$1.40 billion
|1.49
|-$606.18 million
|($3.21)
|-3.41
AdTheorent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GDS. AdTheorent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GDS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Risk & Volatility
AdTheorent has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GDS has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
AdTheorent beats GDS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.
About AdTheorent
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers. The company offers predictive targeting solutions across various customer industry verticals and consumer screens, including customized targeting, measurement, and analytical services; and location-based targeting and geo-intelligence solutions. AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
About GDS
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
Receive News & Ratings for AdTheorent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdTheorent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.