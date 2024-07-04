Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Financial Comparison

Holiday Island (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Holiday Island has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyft has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Holiday Island and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A Lyft -3.94% -23.77% -2.46%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holiday Island 0 0 0 0 N/A Lyft 1 18 10 1 2.37

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Holiday Island and Lyft, as reported by MarketBeat.

Lyft has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.43%. Given Lyft’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than Holiday Island.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Holiday Island and Lyft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holiday Island N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lyft $4.40 billion 1.23 -$340.32 million ($0.47) -28.49

Holiday Island has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Holiday Island shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Lyft shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lyft beats Holiday Island on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holiday Island

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc. and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. in February 2014. Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Holiday Island, Arkansas.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. It also offers centralized tools and enterprise transportation solutions, such as concierge transportation solutions for organizations; Lyft Pink subscription plans; Lyft Pass commuter programs; first-mile and last-mile services; and university safe rides programs. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

