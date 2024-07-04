Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 246,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,383.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 7,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $178,720.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,553 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,359.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 246,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,383.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,635 shares of company stock valued at $690,816. 7.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

AKRO opened at $21.93 on Thursday. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of -0.28.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90). On average, analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

