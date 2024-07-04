Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ACRV shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Acrivon Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Acrivon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,353,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $20,000,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,360,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,567,293. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 507,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 31,208 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $378,000. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.87. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $6.24.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.16. Research analysts anticipate that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

