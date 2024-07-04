SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SharkNinja from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. China Renaissance started coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SN

SharkNinja Stock Performance

Shares of SN stock opened at 75.68 on Thursday. SharkNinja has a 12 month low of 25.84 and a 12 month high of 80.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 73.89 and a 200 day moving average price of 61.34.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported 1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.95 by 0.11. The business had revenue of 1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 949.88 million. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SharkNinja

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SharkNinja

(Get Free Report

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.