Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

PGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Precigen from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Precigen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Precigen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Precigen Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth about $367,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Precigen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Precigen by 4.3% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,091,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGEN stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $371.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.73.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,781.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.36%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Precigen will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Precigen Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.