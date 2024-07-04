Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Canoo from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. R. F. Lafferty cut Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Canoo in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Canoo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Canoo

Canoo Trading Down 4.3 %

GOEV stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16. Canoo has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $152.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.23). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.91) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Canoo will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canoo

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in Canoo during the second quarter worth $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Canoo during the third quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Canoo by 95.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canoo during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Canoo during the first quarter worth $900,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, develops, markets, and manufactures electric vehicles for consumer, commercial fleet, government, and military customers in the United States. the company utilizes its multi-purpose platform architecture, a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an electric vehicle, including its in-house designed proprietary electric drivetrain, battery systems, advanced vehicle control electronics and software, and other critical components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.