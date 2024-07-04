Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
Insider Activity at Karyopharm Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 409,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 115,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 29,380 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of KPTI opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $103.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.22.
Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).
