Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$22.55.

Several research firms have commented on AGI. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$27.00 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AGI

Insider Activity

Alamos Gold Stock Up 3.1 %

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total value of C$286,414.32. In other news, Senior Officer Scott Russell Gordon Parsons sold 13,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.48, for a total transaction of C$286,414.32. Also, Director John Mccluskey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.82, for a total value of C$2,082,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,052 shares of company stock valued at $5,701,871. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

TSE AGI opened at C$21.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.24. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of C$14.80 and a 52 week high of C$23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$374.24 million during the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.9497925 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.72%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.