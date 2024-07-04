Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Safehold from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Safehold from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Safehold by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Safehold in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Safehold in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Safehold by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 195.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $18.79 on Thursday. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 42.51 and a current ratio of 42.51. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -157.78%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

