Majestic Ideal Holdings (MJID) to Raise $11 Million in IPO

Majestic Ideal Holdings (MJID) expects to raise $11 million in an initial public offering on the week of July 8th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,500,000 shares at a price of $4.00-$5.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, Majestic Ideal Holdings generated $11.3 million in revenue and had a net loss of $140,000. The company has a market cap of $92.3 million.

R.F. Lafferty & Co. and WestPark Capital served as the underwriters for the IPO.

Majestic Ideal Holdings provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We offer supply chain services to the apparel industry – yarn products and finished garments – in China. (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands) We are a provider of SCM services in the apparel industry delivering a one-stopÂ solution to our customers for a broad range of yarn products, textiles and finished garments. (SCM stands for supply chain management.) Our service offerings encompass every key aspect of the supply chain of these products: market trend analysis, product design and development, raw material sourcing, production and quality control, and logistics management. Through our integrated capabilities, we provide end-to-endÂ supply chain solutions that are tailored to meet our customersâ€™ unique needs. Competitive Strengths We believe the following competitive strengths contribute to our success and differentiate us from our competitors: â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â We have a vertically integrated operation to provide one-stopÂ apparel SCM services; â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â We work with a diverse range of quality suppliers to address different customer demands; â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â We are capable of turning a design concept into finished garments under a short lead time; and â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Our management members have deep industry knowledge and proven track records. Our Strategy We intend to accomplish our goals by pursuing the following strategies: â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Broaden our customer base and strengthen our customer relationships; â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Maintain a quality supplier base and develop strategic relationships with suppliers; â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Enhance quality of apparel products and efficiency of their production; and â€?Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Integrate sustainability aspects into product sourcing and environmental marketing. Corporate History and StructureÂ We are the knitwear business of a group of companies founded by our Controlling Shareholders, in the 1980s. Our business was launched in 2013 through MultiÂ Ridge, a Hong Kong company then wholly-ownedÂ by our Controlling Shareholders. In 2014, Multi RidgeÂ established New Brand as its wholly-ownedÂ subsidiary in the PRC. Since its establishment, New Brand has been focusing on providing apparel SCM services in China. For more details, see â€?Corporate History and Structureâ€?. Â *Note: Net loss and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2023. (Note: Majestic Ideal Holdings named R.F. Lafferty & Co. as a joint book-runner in an F-1/A filing dated June 18, 2024; R.F. Lafferty & Co. will work with joint book-runner WestPark Capital. Background: Majestic Ideal Holdings filed an F-1/A dated Nov. 16, 2023, in which it cut the number of shares – to 2.5 million shares – down from 3.8 million shares initially – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $5.00. In the filing, the company also said that is offering all 2.5 million shares in the IPO. Majestic Ideal Holdings also named WestPark Capital as its sole book-runner, replacing Univest Securities. In the Nov. 16, 2023, SEC filing, the company said that selling shareholders will offer 3.25 million shares through a separate resale prospectus. Majestic Ideal Holdings’ original terms had called for selling shareholders to offer 1.25 million shares – or about a third of the IPO – while the company would offer the remaining 2.5 million shares. Background: Majestic Ideal Holdings filed its F-1 on April 27, 2023.) “.

Majestic Ideal Holdings was founded in 2013 and has 9 employees. The company is located at 22/F, China United Plaza, 1002-1008, Tai Nan West Street, Cheung Sha Wan, Kowloon, Hong Kong +852 3915 2600 and can be reached via phone at +852 3915 2600.

