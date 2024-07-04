JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Trading Up 1%

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 106 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.33). Approximately 389,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 490,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 104.50 ($1.32).

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 106.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 102.29. The stock has a market cap of £453.30 million, a P/E ratio of 586.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 60.68, a quick ratio of 20.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan European Growth & Income’s payout ratio is 2,222.22%.

About JPMorgan European Growth & Income

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc – Ordinary Shares is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets in Europe. The fund primarily invests its portfolio in the financial sector.

