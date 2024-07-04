Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Trading Down 4.8%

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 2,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 49,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
Payoneer Global Trading Down 4.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.
