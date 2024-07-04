AMMO (NASDAQ:POWWP) Stock Price Up 0.2%

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.46 and last traded at $25.46. 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.42.

AMMO Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81.

AMMO Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.559 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. This is an increase from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

