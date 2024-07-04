Colt CZ Group (OTC:CZGZF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Colt CZ Group SE (OTC:CZGZF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$28.40 and last traded at C$28.40. 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.78.

Colt CZ Group Stock Down 4.6 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.39.

Colt CZ Group Company Profile

Colt CZ Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, purchase, and sale of firearms, ammunition products, and tactical accessories in the Czech Republic, Canada the United States, rest of Europe, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Its firearms include pistols, revolvers, rifles, submachine guns, grenade launchers, sniper rifles, and centrefire rifles; and components for firearms comprising sights, triggers, stocks, grips, and spare parts.

