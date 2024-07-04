Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) were down 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 17,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 39,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.
About Heart Test Laboratories
Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Heart Test Laboratories
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Heart Test Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heart Test Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.