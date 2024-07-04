Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Trading Down 8.8%

Shares of Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) were down 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 17,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 39,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Heart Test Laboratories Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

