Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOODN) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.81 and last traded at $21.79. 518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.53.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.28.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

