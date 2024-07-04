Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRRP) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Star Equity Trading Down 2.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48.

Star Equity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.05%.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

