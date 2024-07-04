OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.79 and last traded at $24.79. 2,758 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 3,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

OceanFirst Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.55.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

